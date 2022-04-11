New evidence admitted on day 3 of the Alarcon murder trial

EL PASO, Texas– New evidence was admitted during day three of the Fernando Alarcon murder trial, the man accused of beheading his mother, Graciela Acosta, in 2017.

Contents of a journal left the family emotional.

The spiderman-covered journal was admitted as evidence in Friday's trial after arguments between lawyers about using this evidence, which took place Thursday and caused the jury to be dismissed early from the courtroom.

Police said the journal was found in the defendant's room, but the handwriting has not been determined to have been Alarcon's.

But, Jaime Alarcon, Fernando's brother, and sister, Mariana Vargas, both said the journal is, in fact, in his handwriting.

Vargas took the stand and began to cry as prosecutors read a page out of the journal that stated,”Mariana and Jaime, I'm sorry for what I did.”

It then read, “Watch your kids, evil does exist” “..I love you and I'm sorry.”

Prosecutors later asked Vargas about the relationship between her mother and Alarcon.

She said she witnessed Alarcon use words of hatred towards his mother, calling her names.

She said their relationship went from “good to extremely bad” and described it as “violent.”

Vargas said she even developed concerns about her mom living with Alarcon.

“I saw how my brother can go from my loving brother to a person I didn’t recognize,” said Vargas.

Monday, April 11, the defense will begin their presentation.