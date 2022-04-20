Las Cruces celebrates 4/20 weeks after recreational sales begin

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The first Las Cruces 4/20 Hemp and Cannabis Festival takes place Wednesday, more than two weeks after recreational sales begin in New Mexico.

Local vendors and live entertainment will be provided at the festival.

Gates opened at 10 A.M; entertainment will begin at 2 P.M.

You must be 18 and over with a medical card or 21 and over for recreational use.

The festival is located at 3100 W Picacho Ave.

Also celebrating is Sol Cannabis, the first full-service consumption lounge in New Mexico.

Sol Cannabis will have live entertainment, food trucks, games and all-day special discounts.

Sol Cannabis is located at 523 E. Idaho Ave.