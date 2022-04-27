Auto and roof hail repair companies see a rise in demand after Tuesday’s storm

EL PASO, Texas – Repairs after last night's hail storm are underway.

Quarter-sized hail hitting Santa Teresa, New Mexico and the surrounding areas have people looking for repairs this morning.

Ruben Lopez, Manager at C and D Dent Guys said their auto hail repair business has received over 15 calls and has had continuous stop foot traffic at their shop.

“It’s paintless dent repair, what we do is we don't touch the paint from the top part, we always go from the bottom up,” said Lopez.

Due to the size, Lopez said the cost is hefty.

“It’s pretty big, mostly all the cars will be around $7,000 to $9,000 each car,” said Lopez.

Sales associate at Rhino Roofing, Mario Arrieta, said unlike cars where damage is visible, the roof is often neglected because it is hidden from view.

“Once a hail storm comes, most people don't even know that theri roof has hail damage,” said Arrieta.

Arrieta said some tips to look for if you do not know, is to see if there is any granule loss on the shingles or missing shingles.

He also said the price can vary on size, damage and structure of the home and can take anywhere from 1-3 days depending on the extent of the damage.

He said if the problem is not fixed, it can cause more issues.

“Well potentially at the end of the day if you leave it long enough and you don’t get it fixed leaks come in and that's where you start seeing the suffering of your roof and everything,” said Arrieta.

Arrieta warns of roofing scams during this time, and reminds the community to make sure your roofing company is certified.