8 hit by one car in far east El Paso, leaves neighbors in the area concerned

EL PASO, Texas– Fire officials said eight people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being hit by one car near Pebble Hills and Tierra Blanda Drive.

Some neighbors tell ABC-7 that they have seen several issues in that same intersection.

Neighbor, Christopher Murphy, said he has been living in the area for nearly 15 years and said he notices a crash in the intersection frequently and people almost being hit while crossing.

Murphy said the incident that took place Thursday night scares him.

“Anyone could actually get hit, and there is a chance that they could just drive and plow through here,” said Murphy.

Another neighbor, Nestor Martinez, said that he has also seen several people speeding in the area and has even tried to avoid it altogether.

“My mom, she’ll walk around and take the dog, and I'll always tell her to avoid that area, so I have her go the other way,” said Martinez.

Residents told ABC-7 that they would like to see changes like a proper crosswalk, stop signs, more light poles or even speed bumps.

ABC-7 has reached out to the City regarding crosswalks in the area; we are awaiting a response.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.