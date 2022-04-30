Las Cruces High School jazz band raises $2K for Ruidoso fire victims

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– The Las Cruces High School jazz band raised $2,000 Saturday evening to help those affected by the Ruidoso wildfires, according to the owner of the restaurant that hosted the benefit concert.

The high school band partnered with the Game restaurant for the cause, who will donate 10% of the proceeds to the Lincoln County community foundation on the band’s behalf, according to the owner.

Tai Mikulecky, assistant band director at Las Cruces high school, said they felt motivated to give back after they received help of their own.

“In the fall during a marching band competition, our band truck was stolen and all of our equipment was stolen," Mikulecky said. "A lot of other bands in the area that were at the competition helped lend us equipment and we got a lot of donations and we were really thankful, so when we found out about that we just wanted to support them as we’ve been supported in the past,”

“You know it's just an amazing opportunity for our students to see a broader impact, to see the global picture, to see that things are bigger than us so we’re very fortunate that we have band directors who see that the students can contribute to something outside of our school,” said Michelle Ronga, Las Cruces High School principal.

Students were excited to be able to be a part of the experience while also raising money.

“This is something you could never do 2 years ago," said Thomas Desmarais, a senior at Las Cruces High School. "Everything shut down and to be able to actually perform outside in front of all of these people - it just really means a lot."