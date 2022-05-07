Thousands attend the Wet ‘N’ Wild 2022 season grand opening

EL PASO, Texas– More than 2,000 people entered the gates at Wet ‘N’ Wild to welcome the 2022 season, according to the president of the waterpark.

President Chandra Edwards-Cottingham said the park has been preparing for opening day since September.

Due to the pandemic, she said the park has had to make some changes, to include adding 25 more cabanas for families to rent. She said they allow for more distance and privacy.

Edwards-Cottingham said there are about 25 attractions for the entire family to enjoy, from rides to the lazy river, wave pool, cookouts and more.

She said with supply chain issues, they have had trouble opening new rides, but said they are looking to add additional rides next summer.

Edwards-Cottingham said the crowd feels different this year.

“It’s just great to see our Wet ‘N’ Wild fans again,” she said. “People feel like they can finally really relax and get together, with all ages of their family, and it's 2022. I don't know, somehow it just feels like a magical year.”