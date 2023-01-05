El Paso Electric closes down all walk-in locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Soon, El Pasoans and Las Crucens will no longer be able to pay their electric bills in person. El Paso Electric has decided it will shut down its walk-in locations, where people have been able to pay their electric bills in person for years.

According to the article the company posted, customers are increasingly using mail-in and online payment options instead of visiting the long-time running, in-person payment locations. Thus, the company has decided to "provide additional resources to the most utilized customer communication channels," according to the article.

Robert Heimer, who is the Director of Customer Care at EPE stated, “during the summer season, we saw call center wait times reach an ultimate high and that’s when we knew we needed to enhance the customer experience. Once our payment centers close, we will shift our payment center service representatives to phone, chat, and email and this move will assist in reducing customer wait times without increasing overall staffing."

The locations that will soon be closed are shown in the following table, which also comes from the EP Electric article: