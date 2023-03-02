El Paso Inc. recognizes El Pasoans of the Year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Inc recognized some El Pasoans for their philanthropy and community spirit on Thursday

Grammy award winner....Zuill Bailey... received the Community Spirit Award.Bailey is the artistic director for El Paso Pro-musica.

"To get this award from El Paso Inc and this community I'm truly speechless,” Bailey said. “I felt that the only way I could express myself was to play my cello because that is the safest way for expressing myself purely."

While local philanthropists Woody and Gayle Hunt were named the 2022 El Pasoans of the year.

"El Pasoan of the year is really about the community,” said Woody Hunt. “Trying to send a message that you really need to be involved in your community if you want to improve the quality of life, good-quality of life it takes a collective effort."

Woody Hunt told those gathered for the luncheon, everyone has something to contribute to the community, whether through resources, time or ideas.