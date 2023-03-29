Fire weather season returns to the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Spring has sprung, and that means it's time for Borderland residents to be much more careful with flammable material. Spring in the desert is the driest time of the year, as well as the windiest. When dry air and strong winds mix, all there needs to be is a spark, and the environment could catch on fire.

Here are a few tips on how you can prepare and how you can prevent a fire in the first place. The number one rule is to be aware of the weather for the day. If it is going to be extremely windy, it's probably not the best decision to start a fire outside. For those different types of outdoor fires- make sure you have quick access to a bucket of water or some other type of water source to put out the fire in case something happens.

For smokers, make sure your cigarette butts are out completely before you throw them away. If one is still half lit, you'll want to dowse it with water to put it out and use a good ashtray to dispose of the cigarette. Do not throw it into the brush at all costs!

For vehicles, do not drive onto dry-looking grass. The heat from the engine is enough to start a fire. If you are pulling a trailer, make sure the chains are not dragging on the floor, as that can cause sparks, which can also cause fires.

Ultimately, just be careful for the weeks and months to come, as our area and our forests risk igniting and turning into brush or forest fires. However, there are still ways to have fun, and at the same time you are being safe.