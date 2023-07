EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-El Paso Community College is providing backpacks filled with school supplies for 1,200 students at area elementary schools through its annual Service Learning School Store in partnership with the El Paso Community Foundation.

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and a fill-in anchor.

