City of El Paso providing free immunizations to kids

April 23, 2024 11:31 PM
Published 11:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is providing free vaccines to kids during National Infant Immunization Week. Children 5 years of age and under are eligible to receive free vaccines this week, April 22nd through the 29th.

Free immunizations will be administered by appointment only from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling (915)212-6555.

Four El Paso Community Clinic locations across El Paso are offering the free immunizations:

El Paso Community Clinic Ysleta, 110 Candelaria Rd.

El Paso Community Clinic Henderson, 721 S. Mesa

El Paso Community Clinic Northeast, 9566 Railroad

El Paso Community Clinic Westside, 7380 Remcon Cir.

You can also visit Ephealth.com for more information.

