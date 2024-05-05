2 women found dead and 5-year-old girl critically injured in New Mexico park, police say

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Two women were found dead and a 5-year-old girl critically injured at a park near Clovis, New Mexico, authorities said Sunday.

Meanwhile, police said they are searching for an abducted 10-month-old girl, who is the daughter of one of the victims. No suspect has been identified yet in the case.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico. They said at least one of the women was fatally shot. The 5-year-old girl was critically injured with a gunshot wound.

New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the infant.

Cisneros was the mother of both children and the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and not believed to be suspects, according to police.

The women were found at a city park about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near the bodies, state police said.

A car belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene.

The FBI and Clovis police are asking the public to come forward with any tips or leads.

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.