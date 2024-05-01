Chuck E. Cheese to remodel three locations across El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chuck E. Cheese announced they have remodeled three locations across El Paso, and they are expected to unveil these upgrades to the community in May.

A Chuck E. Cheese spokeswoman says the restaurants will host a grand reopening for the community to come and see the new enhancements, which include more new games for kids to enjoy, a new dance floor, and an expanded food menu. The first 25 families in line at the grand reopening will get one free hour of playtime in the games section.