Skip to Content
Local News

Chuck E. Cheese to remodel three locations across El Paso

By
Published 12:08 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chuck E. Cheese announced they have remodeled three locations across El Paso, and they are expected to unveil these upgrades to the community in May.

A Chuck E. Cheese spokeswoman says the restaurants will host a grand reopening for the community to come and see the new enhancements, which include more new games for kids to enjoy, a new dance floor, and an expanded food menu. The first 25 families in line at the grand reopening will get one free hour of playtime in the games section.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content