Skip to Content
Local News

El Paso Chamber of Commerce CEO leaving position

KVIA
By
Published 11:46 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Chamber's CEO, Andrea Hutchins, will step down from her position as CEO next month.

This comes after Hutchins' husband, Col. Micah Hutchins, Brigade Commander, Division Sustainment Brigade, will be moving from Fort Bliss to his new assignment in Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington state.

Hutchins started her position in August 2022 and was the first female CEO of El Paso Chamber in its 125-year history. Before, Hutchins was El Paso County's Economic Development Director.

El Paso Chamber of Commerce says a hiring committee will begin searching for a new CEO immediately.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content