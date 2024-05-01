El Paso Chamber of Commerce CEO leaving position

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Chamber's CEO, Andrea Hutchins, will step down from her position as CEO next month.

This comes after Hutchins' husband, Col. Micah Hutchins, Brigade Commander, Division Sustainment Brigade, will be moving from Fort Bliss to his new assignment in Joint Base Lewis McChord in Washington state.

Hutchins started her position in August 2022 and was the first female CEO of El Paso Chamber in its 125-year history. Before, Hutchins was El Paso County's Economic Development Director.

El Paso Chamber of Commerce says a hiring committee will begin searching for a new CEO immediately.