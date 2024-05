EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Cesar Ornelas Law Firm and co-founder of Operation Hope, Angel Gomez, awarded one El Paso mom today.

Both parties came together to celebrate one lucky mother, Rosalinda Marufo, by awarding her a Mother's Day package worth $5000.

El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego, was also in attendance to gift the package to Marufo.