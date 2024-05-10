Local 17-year-old singer hosting benefit concert

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 17-year-old singer/songwriter, Julian Kalel, will be putting on "Ending the Silence" benefit concert.

His mission? To raise awareness on mental health during Mental Health Awareness month. The concert is brought to you by The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) El Paso Chapter, El Paso International Music Foundation, and Star City Studio Productions.

The concert takes place on Friday, May 24th, at Star City Studio from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Its location is 120 W. Castellano Drive Suite A. in West El Paso.

Tickets are available here. All proceeds will be going towards NAMI's El Paso programs.