Athletes from the Borderland participate in the New Mexico state qualifiers of Charreria

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Athletes from the Borderland are participating in the New Mexico state qualifiers of Charreria for an opportunity to compete at the nationals in Houston, Texas.

Miguel Castro, union president of the New Mexico Charros Association, says those who dress as charros represent Mexico.

The event features spectacles from competitors in different horse riding challenges, along with music and food for those in attendance.

Chevo Puentes, official announcer for the Mexican Federation of Charreria, told ABC-7 that the sport originated in Mexico as a form of labor when farm workers would use horses to move cattle around.

The qualifiers will resume Sunday, May 12 at 7530 Damian Rd from 10a.m. to 7p.m.