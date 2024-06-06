Skip to Content
El Paso DWI Drug Court Intervention and Treatment Program receives award

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso DWI/Drug Court Intervention and Treatment Program received an award for its mission in reducing recidivism of alcohol and drug offenders and enhancing public safety through their care, treatment, and case management. It's also important to note the El Paso DWI Drug Court is being recognized for advancing impaired driving treatment courts.

The award is the National Impaired Driving Treatment Court Award. The award was presented in Anaheim, CA at the Rise 24 Conference on May 22nd.

The El Paso DWI/Drug Court Intervention and Treatment Program works with people who have a history with alcohol/substance abuse and mental health disorders.

