El Paso father receives Father’s Day prize from Operation Hope

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso veteran and father, Dan Webb, was announced as the winner for Operation Hope's Father's Day Contest.

Operation Hope gifted Webb with a grill and steaks. Webb also won a free queen mattress courtesy of Mattress Firm. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser presented the prize to Webb today.

During the event, Webb said it's an honor to represent the single fathers who go unnoticed. Webb served in the military for 27 years while raising his 2 children.