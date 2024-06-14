Skip to Content
Local News

El Paso father receives Father’s Day prize from Operation Hope

By
June 14, 2024 10:47 PM
Published 10:42 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso veteran and father, Dan Webb, was announced as the winner for Operation Hope's Father's Day Contest.

Operation Hope gifted Webb with a grill and steaks. Webb also won a free queen mattress courtesy of Mattress Firm. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser presented the prize to Webb today.

During the event, Webb said it's an honor to represent the single fathers who go unnoticed. Webb served in the military for 27 years while raising his 2 children.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content