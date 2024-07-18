Skip to Content
Local News

Woman arrested in Ciudad Juarez for crimes allegedly committed in Texas

KVIA
By
New
Published 12:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 39-year-old Martha Guadalupe D. D. was arrested in Ciudad, Juarez after being wanted for crimes in Texas. Authorities say she is wanted for crimes she committed 2023, and has been evading arrest since then.

Guadalupe D. D. was arrested Tuesday, July 16th, in the night by Mexican authorities in collaboration with U.S. Marshals.

Guadalupe D. D. was handed over to U.S. authorities at the Lerdo-Stanton bridge in Downtown El Paso.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
abc-7
el paso

Jump to comments ↓

Valeria Medina

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content