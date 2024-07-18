Woman arrested in Ciudad Juarez for crimes allegedly committed in Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 39-year-old Martha Guadalupe D. D. was arrested in Ciudad, Juarez after being wanted for crimes in Texas. Authorities say she is wanted for crimes she committed 2023, and has been evading arrest since then.

Guadalupe D. D. was arrested Tuesday, July 16th, in the night by Mexican authorities in collaboration with U.S. Marshals.

Guadalupe D. D. was handed over to U.S. authorities at the Lerdo-Stanton bridge in Downtown El Paso.