The city of Socorro plans to start their own transit service

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA)-- Mayor of Socorro Ivy Avalos, says once their agreement with the county of El Paso ends on December 31st, the city of Socorro will oversee transit services for residents in Socorro.

Mayor Avalos adds, with the city growing rapidly now is the time for them to make the transition. County commissioner for precinct 1, Carlos Leon doesn't think this decision is in the best interest for the people of Socorro.

Commission Leon says, "if they do opt to have their own service, that means residents are going to have two transfers, one from the city of Socorro to the county, then one to Sun Metro."

Mayor Avalos says, "The city is fully committed to ensuring a smooth transition for all our residents." If residents have any questions or concerns the city can be reached at 915-858 -2915.