Coronado HS football team rallies around girl with rare disease

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Eight year old Emma Boggs is smart, loving, playful, and even a little sassy with her dad. Like most second graders, she likes playing Barbies and being outside. But Emma is battling a rare disease.

"For rare disease families it's up to us," her mother, Courtney Boggs explains. "The science is there but the funding is not." Emma has a rare form of Mitochondrial disease called Leigh's Syndrome. Creativity is key when trying to raise awareness and funds, and Courtney and her husband Jacob have joined forces with other affected families, collectively raising more than a million dollars. The goal is $3 million dollars for gene therapy research that's underway at UT Southwestern.

Coronado High School's football coach Mike Pry was touched by Emma's story, and arranged for Emma and her sister Riley to be the honorary team captains for this week's football game. They'll be centerfield for the coin toss. The girls have been attending practices weekly, and the football players seem to enjoy the visits as much as the girls.

"When they see us they come on over and give high fives and hug on Emma and Riley both," says Jacob. The former UTEP football player also has a message for the young men on the team:

"You can be an animal on the field--you need to be. But when you're not on the field, you need to be kind and gentle."

Emma is enjoying the spotlight and even told her grandma she's "famous and popular." Her parents just hope all the attention will bring more awareness and funding for a cure for their little girl. Kickoff is September 6th at 7:30, and it's a "green out" for Mito awareness! Wear green, or better yet - buy a green mito t-shirt for $15. The football players will be wearing green socks and wristbands in Emma's honor.

There will be another fundraiser Sunday, September 8th at Sombra Antigua Winery featuring live music by Dusty Low. You're invited to support the family at 430 La Vina Road in Anthony, New Mexico from 2pm-5:30 pm.

To learn more about Emma, and make a donation, click here: http://give.curemito.org