Email scams at UTEP

today at 1:26 PM
Published 1:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Students at UTEP have been receiving emails that are apart of phishing scams. ABC-7 talked to students on campus, who said that they receive an email that appears to be from a professor or advisor. They said the email includes a link which then takes them to a website that they say did not look affiliated with the university.

Students say the website prompts them to fill in their university account's email and password.

"It's just it's like if a professor sent it to you or like someone important. I didn't really get any like warnings from the outlook email because usually it tells you like, oh, don't trust this, you know? I thought it was real because I forget what it was, I think it was about like advising or something, and it told me to put in my info and then I almost did," said Anthoni Scarola, student at UTEP.

Lauren Bly

