EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bienvivir All-Inclusive Senior Health gathered today with the family and loved ones of Mr. Albino Camarillo to celebrate his 104th birthday.

The birthday bash featured live music, entertainment, the singing of Happy Birthday, and of course, cake!

Mr. Camarillo tells ABC-7 he doesn't know how to properly thank his family for everything they've done for him.