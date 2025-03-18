City Council to discuss federal advocacy and congressional update

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — El Paso City Council is set to discuss two federal initiatives during Tuesday’s meeting, including a proposal to strengthen the city’s presence in Washington, D.C., and a mid-year update from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s office on federal programs and legislation.

One agenda item calls for discussion and action to direct the City Manager to coordinate meetings in Washington, D.C. with federal lawmakers and agencies. The proposal includes participation from the Mayor and City Council members to push for El Paso’s strategic priorities and secure funding opportunities.

The plan would also require the City Manager to prepare a presentation in the next 30 days to establish a travel fund. The fund would be discussed during the Fiscal Year 2026 budget workshops.

City officials say increased federal engagement could help El Paso secure more resources and strengthen its representation in national policy discussions.

Also on the agenda, staff from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar’s office will present their mid-year federal update to City Council. According to agenda documents, this will cover federal programs, proposed legislation, constituent services, and updates on Federal Fiscal Year 2026.

Escobar’s office says more than 1,400 constituent cases have been completed in 2024, resulting in $4.2 million being returned to El Pasoans.

The update will also highlight federal programs such as:

The Congressional Art and App Challenges for students.

Internship opportunities in El Paso and Washington, D.C.

Military academy nominations for local students.

The Library of Congress Surplus Books Program, which provides donated books to schools and organizations.

Grant assistance and funding research services for businesses and nonprofits.

The last update from Escobar’s office was presented to City Council in September 2024.