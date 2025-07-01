Avoid grill fires, injuries during your July 4th barbecue

Before you light up your grill this 4th of July, ABC-7 spoke to the Sunland Park Fire Department for important safety tips to avoid any fires or injuries during your barbecue.

If you have a propane tank, make sure it's not leaking — if it is, call 911.

Never use gasoline or kerosene to light up the grill — just charcoal lighter fluid.

Never use plastic spatulas or tongs for the grill, always use metal ones.

Propane, charcoal or wood grill, never use it indoors or in a garage.

Keep your grill away from porch screens and low-hanging items like tree branches.

Always clean your grill before cooking and remove any old grease.

To clean the grill, here's what Fire Chief Daniel Medrano recommends:

"A real simple solution is a little bit of water with little bit of soap, dishwashing soap," he says. "Mix it up and spray all your connections, all your hoses. Turn on your gas and see if you have any leaks in. Any leak will show bubbles right away.

Medrano also says if you see any bubbles, take it to a professional and replace your hoses.