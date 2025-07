El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Child Crisis Center of El Paso is celebrating 45 years of protecting children and supporting families in crisis. This celebration honors the community, staff, and partners who have contributed to the organization's growth. The free, family-friendly birthday celebration and open house will take place on Friday, July 18th, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm , at the Crisis Center.

