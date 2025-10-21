SNAP benefits in November could be delayed due to the government shutdown

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Texas Health and Human Services says SNAP benefits for November won't be issued in Texas if the government shutdown continues past October 27.

This following disruptions to funding and delayed data processing tied to the shutdown.

Without a funding resolution, the USDA indicated that there may be insufficient funds to cover full November SNAP benefits.

SNAP benefits are administered federally but distributed by states through EBT vendors.

In past shutdowns, the USDA distributed benefits early to prevent gaps in coverage.



