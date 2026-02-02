Post Malone joins the list of artists performing in the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Post Malone will be kicking off his tour in El Paso at the Sun Bowl Stadium.

It's one of only two stops he will be making in texas on his tour across the us."

"We're still blessed with great weather, great pricing in real estate and now a lot of things to do," Manager of the Sun Bowl Stadium, Jorge Vazquez, told ABC-7 during an interview.

He started as the general manager of the Sun Bowl Stadium in 2010.

Back then, he would have to sell the story of why El Paso is a good stop for big music acts.

"Now that we have this success in our hands of many years of being able to successfully put on these events," said Vazquez. ""I don't have to sell El Paso anymore. I think it's already a proven market."

Coldplay played at the sun bowl last year. The Kpop band BTS also recently announced it's performing in El Paso.

Post Malone is the latest big act set to play the Sun Bowl. He's touring across the U.S. with country artists Jelly Roll and Carter Faith.

"You could just put on some headphones and just get lost into his albums," said UTEP student Tony Vega during an interview with ABC-7.

Tony works part time at a hotel in El Paso and witnessed how good the Coldplay tour was for local businesses. He hopes performances like Post Malone and BTS will continue to make El Paso a stop for big acts.

"They jump from like Phoenix, Arizona, all the way to Dallas. It's like, you know, you could just stop here for a little bit if you like," said Vega.

Jorge Vazquez, the general manager of the Sun Bowl, believes this means there's much more to come.

"And now i will we will see more events coming. i really believe that because we are on the international map," said Vazquez.

Pre-sale for the tickets starts February 6th at 10 a.m.

You can sign up for the pre-sale by visiting here.