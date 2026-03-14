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Gen X fest at Ascarate lake celebrates an era

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Updated
today at 8:29 PM
Published 8:22 PM

It's a party meant to celebrate those born between 1965 and 1980.

The Gen X fest was held at Ascarate lake and the festival hosted 4 local bands along with impersonators performing Juan gabriel and Selena acts.

The main acts were Retro Mania and 70's Disco Dynamo.

Throughout the park there was merchandise, food and drink vendors

for everyone to enjoy.

"We decided to make a concert, March Madness, Spring Break, Saint Patrick's Party all for us old guys. It's about time, all the young guys get to have all the fun, not anymore." said Ruben Martinez Jr. of D-Rails Entertainment.

Martinez said this is an event they want to bring to El Paso every year.

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Jerry Najera

Jerry Najera is an ABC-7 reporter/photographer.

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