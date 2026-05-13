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Empower Your Mind: Effective Mental Health Tools

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today at 10:40 AM
Published 9:19 AM

El Paso, TX, (KVIA-TV)- Jennifer Armendariz, an oncology nurse practitioner with a certification in Lifestyle Medicine, spends her days caring for patients, and right now, she is caring for a parent with cancer. She explains that the dual perspective, as both clinician and caregiver, has given her a uniquely personal lens on the essential role of mindfulness in navigating a serious diagnosis.

Mental Health Tools:

• Lifelines — a brand for aromatherapy diffusers, essential oil pens, and Flow Art books, all designed with calm and creativity in mind

• The Calm App — a clinically friendly resource

• CalmIGo — a portable sensory tool especially helpful for anxiety

• Exercise — movement is medicine and great for our mental health

• More Beautiful than Before by Steve Leder

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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