El Paso family loses 6 pets in house fire, explosion

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso family lost its Lower Valley home and pets after a house fire that led to an explosion. Now, they're asking for the community's help.

Valerie Holguin, her mother and brother lived in a trailer. The siblings were at a graduation party when their mother called.

"I thought that my mom was just joking around. But then when I tried to check the camera that we had outside, there was no connection. And that's really weird, because we always have connection here," Holguin said.

When she got home, firefighters told Holguin that wiring in her room caused the fire.

"Because the windows were all closed, that's why the back of the trailer exploded," Holguin said.

No people were hurt, but the only thing Holguin could think about was her pets' wellbeing.

"We were just worried about our babies -- our four cats and two dogs," she said.

The El Paso Fire Department said they could only find the remains of two cats and one dog. However, Holguin's family told ABC-7 they haven't found their other three pets.

The family does have a GoFundMe page, if you would like to help.

ABC-7 spoke with Holguin and will have the full story on ABC-7 at 5.