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New water tank connection to cause temporary outages for CRRUA customers

CRRUA
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Published 2:18 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) will connect a new one-million-gallon water tank to its distribution system, meaning some residents will see interruptions in their water service.

The new tank is located in the west Mesa area, and will provide more water storage and system reliability to northern Sunland Park and the Santa Teresa Industrial Park, according to the utility.

CRRUA said the project is a two-phase process, which will happen at different intervals. Each interval requires one water outage.

The utility hasn't shared what days and times the outages will happen yet, but will post updates online:

"This will be a two-phase process," said CRRUA Executive Director Juan Crosby. "The first phase is to connect the new elevated tank to the existing water distribution system. The second phase is to perform mechanical upgrades required for the elevated tank."

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Camino Real Regional Utility Authority
CRRUA
water outage

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Gabrielle Lopez

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