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Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire on N Mesquite Street

LCFD
By
New
Published 10:47 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Las Cruces firefighters put out a fire on N Mesquite Street Monday night.

Crews went to the 700 block of N Mesquite Street, near the intersection with E Lucero Avenue, and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached garage, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Crews controlled the fire within 17 minutes and prevented it from spreading, according to the fire department.

Pictures of the fire on N Mesquite Street
(Courtesy: LCFD)

The crews used handline nozzles to control the fire. Han

Nobody was found in the surrounding area and LCFD said nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Courtesy: LCFD)

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Gabrielle Lopez

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