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Water main break temporarily disrupts Downtown detention facility water service: EPCSO

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Updated
today at 12:21 PM
Published 12:15 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a water main break has been causing water service issues at the El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility since Tuesday.

EPCSO said the water main has since been repaired, and the facility is dealing with a pressure regulator issue. The sheriff's office's Maintenance Division is working to restore service.

Additionally, EPCSO said inmates have been able to use the restroom and access drinking water as needed. Portable restrooms were brought in for staff, and El Paso Water delivered bottled water for inmates, according to a news release.

"The safety and well-being of those in our custody and our staff remain our top priority, and we appreciate the assistance from our partner agencies as we work to resolve the issue," EPCSO said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management helped secure resources to take in water during repairs, according to the sheriff's office.

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El Paso County Downtown Detention Facility

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Gabrielle Lopez

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