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New Mexico Gaming Control Board unanimously votes to close Ruidoso Downs Racetrack & Casino

KVIA
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Published 11:34 AM

(KVIA) -- The New Mexico Gaming Control Board unanimously voted to approve the temporarily close the Ruidoso Downs Racetrack & Casino Wednesday.

The emergency meeting came after Ruidoso Downs announced the temporary closure July 16. Ruidoso Downs said a flood-damaged culvert brought the issue.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation recommended the temporary closure.

Meanwhile, the mayor of Ruidoso, Lynn D. Crawford, is hoping to maintain the track's license to continue horse racing and casino operations at it's current location.

The grounds have long been considered one of the most popular attractions in all of Ruidoso, with events like the annual All-American Futurity which has been relocated to Albuquerque this year, generating more than $100 million for businesses in the village.

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