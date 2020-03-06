William Beaumont Army Medical Center has isolation rooms ready to treat coronavirus patients

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- With the corona virus already affecting the state of Texas, what is Fort Bliss doing to protect our soldiers?

Lt. Col. Lauri Zike, the preventative medicine chief at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, explained what the hospital is planning on doing.

"If they are sick or are feeling sick to call into our nurses health line. What they will do is triage them on that line and then we will make a determination if whether or not those individuals need to come into the clinic," said Zike.

If the individual is infected with the virus, then isolation rooms will be used.

In these isolation rooms there are two sets of doors with negative pressure. That means the air is pushed back into the patients room preventing the rest of the floor from being infected.

Lt. Col. Zike hasn't been alone when its come to battling the coronavirus.

"We,re all messaging that same CDC message, that there is low risk right here in the area and insuring that we are training and providing information regarding preventive measures for all individuals," Zike said.

She also had a message for the Borderland: "The most important thing I think for everybody to know, again, is that this is very low risk right now. And those same preventative measures that they are going to use for the flu are important to use now, and were more likely to see individuals with the flu then we are with covid-19."