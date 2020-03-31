Concerns arise at El Paso City Hall about Fort Bliss no longer reporting virus cases

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- As the number of coronavirus cases rose in El Paso to 50 on Tuesday, Fort Bliss officials still confirmed seven of their own.

However, ABC-7 learned that one of those testing positive is a veteran who was only tested at Beaumont Army Medical Center, but is not a soldier stationed at Fort Bliss.

As result of this technicality, the veteran was counted among the Fort Bliss cases.

Soon after ABC-7 discovered this technicality, the Pentagon issued an order saying military installations like Fort Bliss will no longer update the public on the number of Covid-19 cases they record.

According to a statement from the Pentagon’s chief spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, the directive is meant to protect national security by keeping the number of U.S. service members affected by the virus -- either by infection or through quarantine -- a secret from the nation's enemies. By doing so, the country's national defense keeps a strong appearance.

District 1 El Paso city Rep. Peter Svarzbein suggested the Mayor Dee Margo and other civic leaders should reach out to Fort Bliss officials to let them know the importance of sharing such vital health information with the community.

“This kind of unilateral decision, I think affects the public health of our community," said Svarzbein, who also serves as mayor pro-tem. "And I call to you as our inter-governmental affairs officer, to reach out to folks you know both in Washington, and as well as on base, to implore them to be as open and transparent as they can.”

Some others at City Hall were a little more ready to accept the Pentagon's new tighter lips. Senior Deputy Manager Cary Westin explained the decision came directly from the Pentagon and was based on national security reasons.

“It really is a national security issue of force readiness and the implications of force readiness potentially getting to our adversaries," Westin said. "They’re taking very, very serious precautions in doing that."

Westin gave City Council a case-and-point, whereas the post officials not only quarantine the soldier, but keeps them isolated from their families as well.