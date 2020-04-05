Fort Bliss soldier finds comfort in quarantine porch photography

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- A new Fort Bliss soldier arrived in the Borderland during the beginning of the global pandemic with his wife who is nine months pregnant.

Having a hard time finding house supplies, the couple asked their military community for help and they didn't let the couple down.

Everything on their list was brought to the expecting family.

“I wanted something to do to repay the community,” said Chief Warrant Officer Josh Ratcliff who flies Apache Helicopters for the Army.

After seeing an online post about quarantine porch photoshoots he pitched the idea to his wife and the Facebook group they belong to.

Excited, Ratcliff came up with a plan saying, "You guys want to do this? Picked a couple dates, picked a couple things and said we will come around and we will take all your photos and when you’re locked down and we will make it fun.”

He and his wife, Callie Ratcliff, went to work.

Callie Ratcliff proudly said of her husband, "I really enjoy supporting my husband and all his crazy goals and hobbies and activities. So for me watching my husband get really excited about something and going out and doing something is what's awesome for me!”

Sarah Kadavy, a math teacher at Chapin High School and married to a soldier, was very appreciative of the Ratcliffs coming by for the shoot.

"Even though this is such a scary and unknown time to go through., I'm excited to have had this time with her and to cherish every second we have with each other and I think its just made us closer as a family," remarked Kadavy.

If you are interested in having your quarantine portrait photo taken, you can find Josh Ratcliff on Instagrm: Ratcliff8e_photography. The session will last 30 minutes and will be totally free.