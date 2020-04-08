Ft. Bliss announces new curfew, face mask requirements on post

Military

FT. BLISS, Texas (KVIA) -- Fort Bliss has approved new daily-curfew and face mask policy that will go into effect Thursday.

Fort Bliss announced on its Facebook page that a 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. curfew will be instituted.

The policy will also require anyone entering non-residential buildings to wear a face mask or "appropriate cloth face covering."

Fort Bliss officials will be discussing the new policies during a virtual news conference at 11 a.m.