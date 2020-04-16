Only 1 place left in the Borderland to get a haircut, but you have to be a soldier or a vet

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- All barber shops and salons across the Borderland have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, so many people have resorted to cutting their own hair or having a stylist come to their home.

Some essential workers are required to get their hair cut due to their job. That's why the barber shop on Fort Bliss has remained open.

Active duty soldiers, their families and veterans are allowed to use the barber shop on base.

The facility has implemented some new procedures in order to follow safe social distancing. Besides the common six-foot rule that all people and businesses must practice, both the barber and the person receiving the haircut must be wearing a mask.

While the barber cuts around your ears where the straps for the mask normally are, now you must hold the mask in front of your face so that you still cover your mouth.

Customers who spoke with ABC-7 didn't have a problem with the new regulations.

"I felt safe, I knew I was not going to contaminate myself or contaminate anyone else," said Samuel Payan, a veteran.

Added active duty soldier Justin Gedulditk, "It's a little bit different, hard to grasp the concept, but it's all right."