Watch LIVE: Fort Bliss virus cases ‘very low’ – but stay home order still extended until May 15

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Commanders at the Fort Bliss U.S. Army post on Thursday evening described the number of coronavirus cases there as "very low," without the ability to provide exact numbers because of a Pentagon prohibition.

But military officials cautioned they weren't "declaring victory" just yet, and deputy commander Col. Matt Eichburg extended the post's stay-at-home order until May 15.

"Because you've followed the guidelines, we've experienced a significant downward trend," the leaders said during an online town hall meeting. "We are flattening the curve. It's working now, but we've got a long way to go."

Officials said because the number of virus cases off post are "significantly" higher than at Fort Bliss, they described soldiers and staff of being at a greater risk of contracting Covid-19 in the El Paso community than on post.

As a result, Eichburg asked military family members not to venture into El Paso, even as some businesses reopen. Soldiers aren't supposed to leave post unless it is "mission essential."

He said some Freedom Crossing restaurants will reopen on a limited basis in the hopes that military dependents will utilize on-post services as opposed to leaving the post and heading into the city.