Tank accidentally fires on another tank at Fort Bliss, injuring soldier

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- A soldier was injured in a friendly fire incident at Fort Bliss during a training exercise, the Army Times reported Friday.

According to the report, the solider was injured when an M1 Abrams tank accidently fired at another tank earlier this week.

An Army spokesperson told the Times that the solider received immediate medical attention and is recovering in stable condition.

The spokesperson added that an investigation was underway by the 1st Armored Division with the cooperation of the unit involved.

No further details about the incident were provided by the military.