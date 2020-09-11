El Paso VA to offer drive-thru flu shots for Borderland vets

Military

EL PASO, Texas – Experts say with the Covid-19 pandemic still impacting the world, it is more important than ever to get a flu shot this year.

To make that more convenient for veterans, the El Paso Veterans Affairs Health Care System will offer a drive-thru flu shot clinic, starting Monday, at the main VA clinic at 5001 N. Piedras.

The drive-thru clinics will be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, until further notice.

A valid VA identification card is required, and participants need to wear a mask.

The El Paso VA will also have drive-thru clinics on Saturdays and evenings at its other locations.

The Las Cruces clinic will have a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

The South-Central Wellness Center, at 350 Revere St. in El Paso, will have a drive-thru clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, and from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The West Side Clinic, 1870 Northwestern Dr., will have a drive-thru clinic from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3.

To find out more information, go to the El Paso VA’s Facebook page.