Soldier shot, wounded at Fort Bliss after allegedly causing disturbance, pointing gun at Military Police

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Military Police shot and wounded a soldier causing a disturbance early Tuesday on post at Fort Bliss, Army officials said.

The incident took place just after midnight.

In a statement, Fort Bliss authorities said the wounded soldier, who was assigned to the 1st Armored Division, was being treated for his injuries at an El Paso hospital.

The statement said the soldier "presented an armed direct threat to law enforcement by allegedly pointing a handgun at Military Police officers and was shot."

The confrontation with the MPs occurred when they responded to a report of a disturbance taking place, officials said.

Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command were probing the shooting to further determine how events unfolded; agents were examining the shooting scene and said they had the wounded soldier's handgun in their possession as evidence.

The soldier's identity was not released by officials, who added that no one else was injured in the incident.

A late afternoon news conference at the base was set to provide additional details; KVIA.com plans to livestream the 4 p.m. briefing.