El Paso VA to do in-person care up to 50 percent of its pre-pandemic patient load

EL PASO, Texas – Starting Monday, the El Paso Veterans Affairs Health Care System will start seeing up to 50 percent of its pre-pandemic patient load in-person.

As a reminder, all veterans must wear a face mask and have an appointment. They can bring their spouse or one caregiver with them to their in-person appointment.

The local VA is calling this Phase 2 of their reactivation from the pandemic.

No one under the age of 18 will be allowed to enter VA facilities.

For more information, vets can call (915) 564-6100.