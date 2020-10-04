El Paso girl writes hundreds of letters to Fort Bliss soldiers

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- It's at her dinning room table where 7th grader Payton Mitchell sits down to hand-write letters to soldiers at Fort Bliss.

"Let this note bring you joy. Thank you for all you have sacrificed, you are appreciated, the world needs more people like you," is only some of what's written on the pink card, cut to fit inside a beige envelope.

Each card is address to a hero, signed with Payton's name and, her own personal touch, a couple smiley faces and a heart.

"I like drawing little doodles," Payton said. "To me, it makes it more fun."

This project started in March, around the time quarantine hit and her brother left for college.

"I rarely see him, now I'm just left with my parents, which is still great, but I miss my partner in crime."

Bored and missing her big brother, Payton looked for a way to fill the void and pass some time.

"So I was like well, let's channel that and make other people feel like they are not alone."

Payton's goal is to write 500 letters in total. With her letter count at 370, there are only a few more to go.

Payton says she can write one letter in three minutes and tries to write 10 per day.

I like doing it cause it was going to make other people's life easier and better," Payton said.

Payton told ABC-7 she is trying to get her school involved in the project so even more soldiers can get a letter.

If you want to send a letter, you can drop them off at the Red Cross office or call 915-568-4898.