New ROTC commander at NMSU has ties to Fort Bliss, Borderland

Military

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Army ROTC Bataan Battalion at New Mexico State University has a new commander.

Lt. Col. Mark McClellan, from Macon, Ga., took over as the ROTC battalion’s leader this summer. Prior to that, McClellan served as the commander of the 1st Battalion, 77th Armored Regiment at Fort Bliss.

McClellan has done three tours in Iraq, one in Kuwait and one in South Korea. He is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.

He replaces Lt. Col. Wes Childs, who retired in May but continues to teach a military history class as an adjunct faculty member at NMSU.

McClellan’s wife is a doctor serving at William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss. They have two children.