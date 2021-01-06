Fort Bliss, 1AD extend health emergency order by 30 days

Military

EL PASO, Texas -- Fort Bliss and the 1st Armored Division has extended its public health emergency order for another 30 days to continue the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

That order comes from senior mission commander Maj. Gen. Sean Bernabe.

Under the extension, a curfew for Fort Bliss will continue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly.

Personnel can travel during those hours for an emergency, official duty or essential travel.

Masks continue to be required in all facilities, in vehicles with other people and in tactical vehicles.

Off-post dining inside restaurants also remains prohibited.

Retail shopping is allowed on and off post but curbside pickup and delivery services are strongly encouraged.