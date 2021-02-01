9 of 11 Fort Bliss soldiers who mistakenly drank antifreeze are released from hospital

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- Nine of the 11 Fort Bliss soldiers sickened after drinking an industrial compound found in antifreeze - mistakenly believing it was alcohol - have been released from the hospital, U.S. Army officials said Monday.

Lt. Col. Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, said one of the two soldiers still hospitalized remained in intensive care at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center; the other was in the hospital's non-critical care ward.

"Both of these Soldiers have improved prognoses," she said.

Officials indicated during a press conference last week that laboratory tests showed the soldiers consumed ethylene glycol, commonly found in automotive products including engine coolant and brake fluid.

The incident happened following a 10-day field training exercise.

It’s unclear why the soldiers thought what they were drinking was alcohol, which is prohibited for Army personnel who are on duty and while in a training environment. The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is investigating.

Ethylene glycol is a clear, colorless and viscous liquid at room temperature. When used in antifreeze, fluorescent coloring such as yellow or green is typically added. The effects of ingesting the compound can range from euphoria to headaches and nausea or organ failure.

The soldiers who became ill are all assigned to the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command. Those sickened included one warrant officer, two non-commissioned officers and eight enlisted members, Fort Bliss officials previously said.

Officials did not indicate the ranks of the pair who remained hospitalized on Monday.

